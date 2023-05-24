Amanda Gorman ‘gutted’ her Biden inauguration poem restricted by school after parent complains

Amanda Gorman reads her poem, The Hill We Climb, during Joe Biden's presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in January 2021.

Graeme MassieUK Independent

Amanda Gorman says she is “gutted” that the poem she read at Joe Biden’s inauguration has been restricted at a Florida school.