Alligator that killed man in Florida floods is caught and put down

Sgt Devin Coulon and Cpl Chance Woods of the St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office during the search for the alligator. Photo: Reuters

A 12-foot-long alligator suspected of killing a 71-year-old man in Hurricane Ida floodwaters has been captured with “human remains” in its belly, officials said.

The alligator, weighing 36 stones, was captured in the Avery Estates area of Slidell, close to where Timothy Satterlee Sr was reported missing on August 30, a day after Ida wrought havoc on South Louisiana, the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Satterlee had been at his home in Slidell, about 56km northeast of New Orleans and close to Lake Pontchartrain, when the hurricane hit, causing devastating floods.

He had waded out in knee-deep water to check on his shed, when his wife heard a noise and rushed out to find him being attacked.

She fended off the alligator, forcing it back into the water before returning inside to get first aid supplies.

On realising the severity of her husband’s injuries, and with no electricity or mobile phone service, she decided to travel to higher ground by boat to get help.

When she returned home, her husband was gone. After a two-week search, the alligator suspected of the attack was finally captured after US Wildlife agents spotted it in a waterway near Satterlee’s residence.

Hunters then set up traps for the animal.

It was eventually caught on Monday morning, euthanised and dissected, which revealed “what appears to be human remains inside its stomach”, the sheriff’s office said.

“Investigators will work with the St Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to verify those remains belong to Timothy Satterlee,” the statement added. (© 2021, The Washington Post)

© Washington Post