Alleged chief of extremist group on conspiracy charge over Capitol Hill riot

Ready: National Guard troops gather in front of the US Capitol ahead of Joe Biden's Inauguration. Photo: Mike Segar/ Reuters

US authorities have levelled the first conspiracy charge against an apparent leader of an extremist group in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol, arresting an alleged Oath Keeper who is accused of plotting to disrupt the electoral vote confirmation of president-elect Joe Biden’s victory and proposing further assaults on state capitols.

Thomas Edward Caldwell (65), of Clarke County, Virginia, was taken into custody yesterday morning on four federal charges, including conspiracy to commit an offence against the United States in the attack on the Capitol.

The conspiracy charge is reserved for offences interfering with or obstructing the lawful operation of government.

A charging affidavit says he helped organise a group of eight to 10 individuals, including self-styled Ohio militia members arrested on Sunday, who wore helmets and military-style gear and were seen moving purposefully toward the top of the Capitol steps and leading the move against police lines.

The affidavit cited a January 1 Facebook message in which Mr Caldwell said he had organised accommodation for several others at a Comfort Inn in Ballston, Virginia, about eight miles from the Capitol that “would allow us to go hunting at night if we wanted to”.

Mr Caldwell sent the message, the affidavit said, to Jessica Watkins, a 38-year-old US Army veteran who was arrested late on Sunday.

Read More

Federal authorities accused her of breaching the Capitol with other members of the “Ohio State Regular Militia”, a group she founded in 2019.

In an apparent reference to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, the affidavit said, Mr Caldwell goes on in the January 1 post to say: “I don’t know if Stewie has even gotten out his call to arms, but it’s a little friggin late. This is one we are doing on our own. We will link up with the north carolina [sic] crew.”

At 7. 47 pm on January 6, Mr Caldwell allegedly sent a Facebook video taken from within the US Capitol, and wrote: “Us storming the castle. Please share. Sharon was right with me! I am such an instigator! She was ready for it man! Didn’t even mind the tear gas.”

Mr Caldwell then added, according to the FBI in the charging papers: “Proud boys scuffled with cops and drove them inside to hide. Breached the doors. One guy made it all the way to the house floor, another to Pelosi’s office. A good time.”

Less than a minute later, Mr Caldwell went on: “We need to do this at the local level. Lets [sic] storm the capitol in Ohio. Tell me when!”

Mr Caldwell’s arrest comes as the Justice Department has charged more than 100 people in the two weeks following the riot.

Last weekend the FBI arrested several people with alleged ties to the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percenters, which charging documents suggest were among the more prepared, organised and determined groups in the larger mass of rioters.

FBI Special Agent Michael M Palian Jr wrote in a 15-page affidavit that it was reviewing communications between Mr Caldwell “and other known and unknown Oath Keepers members.”



Ms Watkins was taken into custody along with Donovan Crowl (50), a former US Marine and another member of the Ohio group, a subset of the Oath Keepers. (© Washington Post)