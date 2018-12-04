The president of a US university says police have determined there was no threat posed to students after it went on alert earlier in the day to a report of a possible gunman.

All-clear after possible gunman reported at US university

William Peace University had issued a call for people to shelter in place earlier on campus after police informed the university of a threat that was called in.

A university statement on Twitter says Raleigh police responded quickly and determined there was no threat.

The small liberal arts college in Raleigh declared an all-clear on Monday afternoon with university president Brian Ralph saying "at no time was campus safety compromised".

But all classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day except for online courses at the university's school for professional studies. Normal administrative operations were also resuming.

Press Association