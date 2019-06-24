Alice Cooper tells of death pact with wife: ‘We will go together’

The 71-year-old star, who has been married to Sheryl Goddard (61) for 43 years, suggested he will kill himself if his wife dies first.

“We’ve made a pact – there is no way of surviving without each other,” he said.

“I couldn’t live without her. We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other.”

Cooper added: “Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together. I’ve been married 43 years to the greatest girl in the world. We have never cheated on each other.”

Goddard, a dancer and choreographer, married Cooper in 1976 and they have three children together.

Irish Independent