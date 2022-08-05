| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Alex Jones got his comeuppance at the Sandy Hook defamation trial – at last

Ryan Coogan

Alex Jones previously claimed that the Sandy Hook shootings did not happen (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Expand

Close

Alex Jones previously claimed that the Sandy Hook shootings did not happen (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Alex Jones previously claimed that the Sandy Hook shootings did not happen (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Alex Jones previously claimed that the Sandy Hook shootings did not happen (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

There is little in this world more gratifying than seeing a bad man get his comeuppance. The pleasure of seeing somebody brought low after repeatedly “getting away with murder” is better for the human body and soul than vegetables and religion. But for the past few years, consequences haven’t really felt like they’ve been on the cards for a lot of prominent people.

Bad men don’t really get their comeuppance anymore. They get book deals, or a TV show, or elected prime minister. Bad men get rich.

Most Watched

Privacy