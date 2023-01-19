| 3.9°C Dublin

breaking Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over death of Halyna Hutchins on set of ‘Rust’ film

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was fatally shot on the set of Rust last October. Photo: Fred Hayes Expand

Andrew Hay

A New Mexico prosecutor on Thursday charged actor Alec Baldwin and others in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Western "Rust."

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and the film's armorer after more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting on a film set outside Santa Fe.

