| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Alec Baldwin film tragedy: When someone dies on set – the impact resonates profoundly throughout the industry

When things go fatally wrong in any workplace, it is a tragedy, writes writer and executive producer Christopher Gist and screenwriter, story consultant and story editor Sarah Mayberry

Actor Alec Baldwin (Pic: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo) Expand
The set of Rust (Photo: Independent.co.uk and KRQE) Expand

Close

Actor Alec Baldwin (Pic: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

Actor Alec Baldwin (Pic: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

The set of Rust (Photo: Independent.co.uk and KRQE)

The set of Rust (Photo: Independent.co.uk and KRQE)

/

Actor Alec Baldwin (Pic: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

Christopher Gist and Sarah Mayberry

In a horrendous accident, a cinematographer has died and a director has been injured after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming in New Mexico.

When shooting a film with guns, there are many choices to make: each prop needs to be appropriate for the character, and appropriate for the scene. There is also the choice of whether you will use replica weapons, real weapons, or a mix.

But most importantly, everyone on set needs to know how to work alongside guns.

Most Watched

Privacy