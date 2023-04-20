| 8.6°C Dublin

Alec Baldwin charge to be dropped in movie set shooting case

Andrew Dalton and Morgan Lee

Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “ Rust," Baldwin's attorneys said Thursday.

We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

