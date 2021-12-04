Airport records of Epstein private jet’s visits to Ireland have all been shredded

Records in relation to the operations of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at various Irish airports over the course of more than a decade were shredded.

The revelation came amid mounting interest in who used the jet – nicknamed The Lolita Express – and whether any teenage girls were on board during its Irish stopovers.

However, it has emerged that records from various private jet ground handling contractors and agents were shredded after being retained for between seven and 10 years.

Such disposals are routine and in accordance with data retention guidelines that apply to all European airport agencies.

It means only garda immigration records are now fully retained on those who got off of or boarded Epstein’s Boeing 727 at Dublin, Shannon and Waterford. The jet also landed in Belfast.

The period is from 1996 to 2008 and involved the private jet usually landing in Ireland after flights from New York.

However, it also left here for Paris, London and Teterboro in New Jersey.

In one case, the plane landed at Shannon from St Petersburg to refuel before departing for Teterboro.

Garda immigration records do not cover individuals who were on board the aircraft but did not disembark and therefore were not processed by immigration officers.

“It is known as a technical transit,” a source said. “People might have got off the private jet to stretch their legs or get a bit of fresh air during a refuelling stop.

“But as long as they did not leave the tarmac near the aircraft, they did not technically enter Ireland and would not have dealt with immigration officers.

“Such private jet landings can involve anything from refuelling to picking up other passengers or even the collection of goods, food, drinks or toilet servicing.”

Ground handling agencies normally have full access to passenger manifests, which routinely contain names and nationalities.

Such details are also available from the departure airport.

These are retained for administrative purposes, but such records are shredded and destroyed after seven to 10 years.

In the case of private jets, such information is treated as highly confidential by European and North American airports.

“Immigration records are a matter for the gardaí and the various government agencies. They are not a matter for Irish airports,” the source said.

In the case of the various landings and departures from Irish airports, the number of people on the Epstein jet is known, but not all the passenger identities.

It has been confirmed that Epstein was on most of the Irish flights, although in at least one case the aircraft took off without him.

On May 2, 1996, the plane – with an interior described as decorated like a 1970s disco – landed at Dublin Airport from Teterboro. On board were Epstein and seven other passengers.

It then flew from Dublin to Waterford, but this time had only five passengers on board and Epstein was not one of them.

When it later took off from Waterford for Paris on May 3, Epstein was on board, along with one other unnamed passenger.

It is known that Ghislaine Maxwell – who is currently on trial for sex-trafficking charges in New York – was on board Epstein’s private jet during several of its Irish flights.

The plane was primarily based at Teterboro, a private airport 20km from Manhattan.

Epstein was arrested at Teterboro on sex trafficking charges in July 2019. He took his own life while on remand in a New York prison the following month.

He was convicted in Florida in 2008 of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and with attempting to procure a child for prostitution.