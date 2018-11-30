Southwest Airlines has apologised to a five-year-old girl after one of its employees mocked her name.

Southwest Airlines has apologised to a five-year-old girl after one of its employees mocked her name.

Airline apologises to girl (5) after staff mocked her name

Traci Redford said that a Southwest Airlines agent in Southern California mocked the name of her five-year-old daughter when they were preparing to board a flight home to Texas.

The girl's name is spelled with the first five letters of the alphabet and is pronounced "AHB-sih-dee."

KABC-TV reported that Traci Redford accused the gate agent at Orange County's John Wayne Airport of laughing at her daughter's name and posting a photo of her boarding pass on social media.

Redford said the family was pre-boarding because her daughter has epilepsy.

She says she asked the agent to stop and that someone saw the social media post and notified Southwest.

The airline says it has followed up with the worker.

Irish Independent