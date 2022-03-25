Actor Ron Perlman accuses Senator Ted Cruz of playing up to ‘bottom feeders’

Ted Cruz speaks during the third day of the US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination. Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

ACTOR Ron Perlman has condemned Ted Cruz’s line of questioning toward Ketanji Brown Jackson at one of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The Texas senator posed a question to Ms Brown Jackson on critical race theory – a buzzword for the country’s conservatives – by asking if she believed babies were racist.

He specifically pointed to a book called Antiracist Baby by Ibram Kendi. He highlighted an illustration depicting a child with accompanying text that said one should “confess when being racist”.

Soon after the hearing, Mr Perlman hit out at Mr Cruz.

“Hi Ted, Ron here,” the actor said in a video posted on Twitter. “Listen, I know how tempting it is to appeal to the real lowest form of humanity here in the United States. The bottom feeders, people who pride themselves on hatred and uneducation and inability to read and inability to understand the difference between true patriotism and the bull**** you’re selling.

“I know how tempting it is to play to those people,” he added. “Because at least you have a base, but Ted, for somebody with a really, really small d***, you get to be a bigger p***k every f***ing day.”

Mr Cruz had asked Judge Jackson whether the theory was taught in K-12 schools (kindergarten to twenfth grade). He brought up how she is on the board of trustees of Georgetown Day School, a private school in Washington DC that many children of the city’s elite attend.

Ms Brown Jackson had taken a long pause before replying to Mr Cruz: “Senator... I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist or as though they are not valued or that they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors. I don’t believe in any of that.

“Georgetown Day School, just like the religious schools that Justice [Amy Coney] Barrett was on the board of, is a private school.”

Mr Cruz then asked whether Ms Jackson could admit the school taught critical race theory.

“I don’t know because the board does not control the curriculum, the board does not focus on that,” she replied. “That’s not what we do as board members. So I’m actually not sure.”

Republicans in the Senate have sought to portray the judge as “soft” on all manner of crime, including drugs and sexual offences.