Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers charged with drink-driving in US

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has been charged with drink-driving in California.

Police attended a minor road collision in Malibu and Mr Meyers was subsequently arrested. No injuries were reported from the collision.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he was arrested on Sunday afternoon and was released from custody on Monday following a citation.

The 43-year-old is due to appear in court next February for the alleged offence.

The actor, who has appeared in films Bend It Like Beckham and Mission: Impossible III, has previously struggled with alcohol.

After reportedly being detained by police at LAX airport in 2018 after getting into a verbal altercation with his wife and using an e-cigarette on an American Airlines flight, he spoke about his struggle with “problem drinking”.

In July of the same year, he said that he does not “suffer from alcoholism”, but “an allergy to alcohol”.

In the interview with the Mail on Sunday, Mr Meyers said: “I would be known as somebody who relapses with problem drinking, not alcoholism. I don’t suffer from alcoholism – I suffer from an allergy to alcohol every time I drink it. But once I stop, I never think about it again.

“That doesn’t mean that the problem is any less, it just means I have a different version of it.

“But when I drink, the consequences are so devastating that it is a problem. But I never need a drink. It’s not something that I crave.”

The actor married Mara Lane in 2016 and they have a three-year-old son called Wolf.

