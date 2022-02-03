Abuse victim on jury ‘violated’ Ghislaine Maxwell’s right to a fair trial, say lawyers

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys claim a juror who went public with his history of sexual abuse has “violated” her right to a fair trial.

Maxwell’s lawyer, Christian Everdell, argued that the juror had “corrupted” the process by not truthfully answering questions posed during pre-trial selection, in a new letter to Judge Alison Nathan.

Last month, socialite Maxwell’s legal team called for a mistrial after the juror known as Scotty David revealed in an interview that he had been sexually abused as a child.

He told how he shared his experience with other jury members during deliberations.

In a separate interview, he said he did not recall being asked about sexual abuse during pre-trial selection and that he “flew through” a survey given to all prospective jurors. He has since hired a lawyer and filed a formal request with the court for a copy of his pre-trial survey answers.

Maxwell’s team is arguing their motion for a retrial should remain sealed until the court makes its ruling.

They say that making their motion publicly available would give Scotty David and his attorney access to “an improper preview of information he does not have and should never have”, Mr Everdell said.

“As set forth in the motion, the defence believes that the existing record is clear and more than sufficient for the court to grant Ms Maxwell a new trial without the need for further factual development.”

Maxwell (60) was found guilty in late December of five counts related to the grooming and recruiting of teenage girls for her former boyfriend, the late Jeffrey Epstein.