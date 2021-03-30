A no-nonsense judge, a diverse jury and a prosecutor under intense pressure to secure a conviction

Brandon Williams, the nephew of George Floyd, sheds a tear up as attends a news conference in Minneapolis. Photo: Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP

A Between four and six weeks. Metal fencing, razor wire and concrete barriers will surround the court for the duration in anticipation of potential violence.

Q How long will the trial last?

Q Who is the judge?

A Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who has a reputation as a bold, no-nonsense but fair judge. He worked as a prosecutor for 10 years and became a judge in 2007.

He previously served as top adviser to Amy Klobuchar, the county’s top prosecutor, who now serves as a Democratic senator in Congress.

Q Who is on the jury?

A The panel is much more diverse than the average jury in the city and is made up of four white women, two white men, three black men, one black woman and two mixed-race women.

Q Who is prosecuting and what is their strategy?

A Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general, is personally heading up the prosecution case amid intense public pressure for the state to secure a conviction.

Mr Ellison is both the first Muslim and first African American to hold statewide office.

He previously served as a Democratic congressman and is tipped as a potential future star for the party. The prosecution has a 14-strong team, including Matthew Frank, an experienced trial lawyer who will take the lead in court, and Jerry Blackwell, who last year won a posthumous pardon for a black man wrongly convicted of rape in 1920.

The prosecution must convince the jury that Derek Chauvin’s actions were a substantial factor in Mr Floyd’s death, and that he assaulted him by using excessive force to pin him to the ground while handcuffed and unarmed.

They sought to remove white prospective jurors who expressed staunch support for the police or negative attitudes to the Black Lives Matter, suggesting they intend to frame the case in terms of race.

Q What is the defence strategy?

A Eric Nelson, the defence lawyer, has much fewer resources than the prosecution, joined only by a legal assistant in the courtroom. However, he is also liaising with the lawyers for three other former officers charged in Mr Floyd’s death, who are due to go to trial in August and have an interest in seeing Mr Chauvin acquitted.

The Minnesota-based lawyer has kept a low profile but has experience in representing police officers. He was enlisted by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the group funding Mr Chauvin’s defence. His strategy will be to throw doubt over Mr Floyd’s cause of death.

He will argue Mr Floyd suffered from drug addiction and his death was caused by drug use and underlying health problems.

