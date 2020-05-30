| 19.1°C Dublin

'A monster' - Policeman charged over George Floyd's death had 17 complaints filed against him

Fourteen years after her father was shot by police, Leanne Reyes was horrified to see the name of one of those officers show up in the news all these years later: Derek Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis officer charged with George Floyd's murder

Leanne Reyes holds a photo of her father, Wayne Reyes, who was shot and killed by police in 2006. Photo by Joshua Lott for The Washington Post Expand

For The Washington Post

Mark Berman

Leanne Reyes had heard about the video of George Floyd's final minutes, but she could not bring herself to watch it.

Almost fourteen years ago, her father, Wayne Reyes, died after police opened fire on his truck - six officers, 43 rounds, in four seconds. They said her father had pulled out a shotgun when they pulled him over in response to a report that he had stabbed his girlfriend and another friend in a domestic dispute.

The gunshots destroyed the truck and severely damaged the façade of a building just blocks from where the younger Reyes now lives on the city's south side, the brick wall still marked by bullet holes.

