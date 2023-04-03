| 10.7°C Dublin

A doomsday cult, five bodies and children buried in a pet cemetery: ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow goes on trial

Lori Vallow finally faces trial for the murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Lori Vallow as she leaves a court hearing for her children&rsquo;s murders in August 2022. Photo: AP Expand
Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan were last seen alive in September 2019. Photo: AP Expand
The last photo – and known sighting – of Tylee Ryan (pictured with JJ and Alex Cox at Yellowstone National Park). Photo: FBI Expand
Tammy and Chad Daybell were married in 1990. He is now accused of conspiring with Lori Vallow to kill her. Photo: Facebook Expand

Rachel Sharp

It looked every inch the fairytale wedding.

Dressed in white with pink flower garlands around their necks, the bride and groom couldn’t have looked happier as they exchanged vows on a paradise beach in Hawaii.

