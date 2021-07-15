$95m lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen dismissed by US judge 

A US judge has thrown out a $95m (€80m) lawsuit against Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen by a former Senate candidate over a TV sketch.

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate who lost the election in 2017, sued Cohen, CBS and Showtime over a skit in the 2018 television series Who Is America? in which the comedian posed as a fictional anti-terrorism expert named Erran Morad.

While acting as the made-up character in the satirical series, Cohen brought out a wand-like prop that he claimed could detect “sex offenders and particularly paedophiles”. When the actor waved the wand over Moore, it began beeping.

The implication that Moore was a paedophile spurred a defamation claim from the former Alabama judge, as well as claims that Cohen had committed fraud by luring Moore into the interview under false pretences and intentionally inflicted extreme emotional distress.

The segment aired in the wake of an investigation that revealed allegations from women who said Mr Moore carried on several inappropriate relationships while working as a district attorney in Alabama, including one who claimed he initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14. Moore has repeatedly denied those allegations.

US District Judge John Cronan dismissed Moore’s suit, saying Cohen’s claims were “clearly a joke and no reasonable viewer would have seen it otherwise”.

Mr Cronan dismissed the case, including claims made by Moore’s wife, Kayla, citing First Amendment protections and a waiver Moore signed before participating in the interview that barred him from suing.

“It is simply inconceivable that the programme’s audience would have found a segment with Judge Moore activating a supposed paedophile-detecting wand to be grounded in any factual basis,” Judge Cronan wrote in his opinion.

“Given the satirical nature of that segment and the context in which it was presented, no reasonable viewer would have interpreted Cohen’s conduct during the interview as asserting factual statements concerning Judge Moore.”

Following Tuesday’s case dismissal, Cohen shared the offending clip.

“Sorry, Roy,” he wrote in a tweet accompanying the video. “Nice try.”