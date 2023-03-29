39 killed after fire breaks out at migrant centre after protest over deportations

A migrant outside the National Migration Institute (INM) building in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where a fire broke out late on Monday night. Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez

At least 39 migrants from Central and South America died after a fire broke out late on Monday at a migrant detention centre in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, apparently caused by a protest over deportations, officials said yesterday.

Twenty-eight of the dead at the centre were Guatemalans, Guatemala’s national migration institute said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said authorities believed the blaze in the city opposite El Paso, Texas, broke out at 9:30pm local time as some migrants set fire to mattresses in protest after discovering they would be deported.

“They didn’t think that would cause this terrible tragedy,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference, noting that most migrants at the facility were from Central America and Venezuela.

The fire, one of the most lethal to hit the country in years, occurred as the United States and Mexico are battling to cope with record levels of border crossings at their shared frontier.

A Reuters witness at the scene overnight saw bodies laid out on the ground in body bags behind a yellow security cordon, surrounded by emergency vehicles. The fire had been extinguished.

All told, there were 68 adult men from Central and South America staying at the facility in the city opposite El Paso, Texas, Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) said.

On top of the 39 that died, 29 others were in hospital and in serious condition after being injured in the blaze, the office of the attorney general said.