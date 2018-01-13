20-year-old winner of €370m lottery jackpot wants to 'do good for humanity'

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, claimed the jackpot from the multistate game's January 5 draw but chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of 282 million dollars (€231) instead of more in annual instalments.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," he said in a statement.

The winning ticket for the US's 10th-largest jackpot was bought at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey and the retailer will receive a 100,000 dollar (£73,000) bonus.