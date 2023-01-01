2022 has shown the world that Uncle Sam is still the arsenal of democracy

Last February the new Cold War got considerably hotter. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the largest military conflagration in Europe since World War II, and a significant shock to western complacency. It also marked a major escalation in the geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West, and the possible emergence of a new world order.

As we enter a winter hiatus on the battlefield, the question now is how will the Ukrainian war unfold during 2023? The conflict in Ukraine has already had a significant impact on the balance of regional forces throughout the world. That will continue — no matter how the military conflict is finally resolved.

Contrary to his expectations of a speedy victory, Putin has found himself in a protracted war, whose first 10 months have revealed many things. Two of the most surprising have been the ineptitude of the Russian army’s performance, set against the remarkable bravery and tactical agility of Ukraine’s military.

Putin has achieved the exact opposite of what he set out to do

And just as remarkable, after two decades of cosying up to Putin, the West finally lost patience with the Russian autocrat. Entirely unexpectedly, especially by Putin, the West united four-square behind Ukraine.

Equipped with western artillery, precision-guided munitions and detailed intelligence, Ukraine’s highly motivated army has turned the tables on Putin’s numerically superior forces.

Russia’s failure to secure a quick and easy victory has doubtless registered with China and, perhaps, more significantly in the Central Asian republics that were formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Having failed in his primary objective — to “de-Nazify” and “demilitarise” Ukraine — Putin has achieved the exact opposite of what he set out to do.

His imperialist overreach has revealed Putin’s Russia to be both dangerous and delusional; the latter epitomised by his profoundly untethered views regarding Ukrainians’ willingness to fight.

Far from exposing western powers as weak-willed and divided, his naked aggression has united them.

It has also given Nato a renewed purpose, expanding it enormously with the addition of Sweden and Finland, doubling the size of Nato’s land border with Russia at a stroke.

Expand Close Vladimir Putin talks with Xi Jinping via a video link last week / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vladimir Putin talks with Xi Jinping via a video link last week

Putin has also exposed the massive shortcomings of Russia’s military for all the world to see. Additionally, he has turned Ukraine into a formidable, battle-hardened military state right on his doorstep. It’s hard to imagine a more epic strategic failure than Putin’s.​

The current military stalemate is fuelling a renewed push for peace negotiations. As we’ve come to expect, French president Emmanuel Macron is to the fore in this, with his familiar refrain that Putin should not be “humiliated”.

It’s a curious geopolitical instance of victim-blaming, where it’s the aggressor, Russia, not the egregiously injured party, Ukraine, that needs to be given succour.

Read More

This approach may stem from a belief, shared by the political extremes of the Left and Right in the West, that Nato and Ukraine are somehow responsible for provoking Putin’s invasion.

It’s a way of thinking that nurtures Russian aggression towards Ukraine and the West and one that will continue to do so long after Putin has departed the scene.

To eliminate that danger, Ukraine needs to end the war in a manner that precludes the possibility of future Russian military aggression.

What Macron and those advocating immediate peace negotiations fail to appreciate is that Putin’s objectives are both rigid and maximalist.

They are entirely within the logic of a nationalist-racist perspective that sees Ukraine and its culture as something to be eradicated.

His indiscriminate bombing of civilians and infrastructure across Ukraine — along with his mass abduction of Ukrainian children — should leave no one in any doubt about his intentions in this regard.

Expand Close The Ukrainian battle flag Zelensky gave to the US Congress / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Ukrainian battle flag Zelensky gave to the US Congress

Even if Ukraine were somehow forced to agree to immediate peace talks which led to some type of deal, the resultant absence of war would not guarantee peace. Putin would certainly be back for more whenever he deemed circumstances to be more favourable.

He has made no secret of his expansionist intentions to incorporate Belarus, Moldova and parts of Central Asia within his imperialist ambit.

Apart from buying time to replenish his badly battered army, by pushing the ceasefire narrative Putin wants to drive a wedge between Ukraine and its Western allies. Putin hopes to cast himself as the willing peacemaker in contrast to an intransigent Volodymyr Zelensky.

But Ukraine’s president knows that the war is still far from over, and that Russia remains a formidable adversary.

Like Winston Churchill’s trip in 1941, Zelensky’s visit to Washington last month to speak to US president Joe Biden and address a joint session of Houses of Congress was an explicit effort to consolidate US support for what appears to be a lengthening war.

European leaders should take careful note that in his only sally out of his beleaguered country since the war began, Ukraine’s president chose to visit Washington, not Brussels. It was a recognition of the reality that — just as in the 20th century — America is still the geopolitical centre of gravity of the western alliance.

From the outset, Zelensky was crystal clear about what he needed: ammunition. As the war extends into another year, more than ever that is still what he needs. What he most certainly does not need is fashion advice from right-wing Republicans who criticised Zelensky for wearing his trademark military fatigues during his trip to Washington.

The US is likely to continue as Ukraine’s pre-eminent supplier of war materiel

It was, they intoned, “disrespectful” not to wear a suit and tie to the White House. These are the same Trumpian Republicans who offered support to a riotous mob that invaded the Senate floor last January.

Their preoccupation with sartorial etiquette, apparently, did not extend to these “visitors” to the seat of American government whose leaders included a half-naked “shaman” covered in face paint while dressed in a horned helmet and animal skins.

These same Trumpian Republicans are now actively campaigning to prevent Congress from supplying Zelensky with the war materiel upon which Ukraine’s very survival depends.

Though unpalatable for many on the Left, and increasingly for some on the Right, the Ukrainian war has been a sharp reminder that Uncle Sam remains the arsenal of democracy.

In spite of wavering Trump supporters, the US is likely to continue as Ukraine’s pre-eminent supplier of war materiel in 2023.

However, if for any reason western resolve were to falter in this regard, a significant re-ordering of the geopolitical landscape would be in prospect.