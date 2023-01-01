| 6.6°C Dublin

2022 has shown the world that Uncle Sam is still the arsenal of democracy

Barry O'Halloran

Vladimir Putin’s naked aggression has united the West in a way no one expected

Joe Biden welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House in December. Photo: Getty Expand
The Ukrainian battle flag Zelensky gave to the US Congress Expand
Vladimir Putin talks with Xi Jinping via a video link last week

Last February the new Cold War got considerably hotter. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the largest military conflagration in Europe since World War II, and a significant shock to western complacency. It also marked a major escalation in the geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West, and the possible emergence of a new world order.

As we enter a winter hiatus on the battlefield, the question now is how will the Ukrainian war unfold during 2023? The conflict in Ukraine has already had a significant impact on the balance of regional forces throughout the world. That will continue — no matter how the military conflict is finally resolved.

