Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking, says Denmark

Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea this week have led to huge methane leaks.

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines (Swedish Coast Guard via AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Authorities in Denmark said the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have stopped leaking, a day after officials said the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to have stopped leaking.

The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appeared to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.

“The Nord Stream AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines. This indicates that the blowout of gas from the last two leaks has now also been completed,” the Danish agency tweeted on Sunday.

Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas-receiving station of Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP) Expand

The Danish agency said on Saturday that the Nord Stream 2 ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appeared to have stopped leaking natural gas.

Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines this week have led to huge methane leaks.

Nordic investigators said the blasts involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines, a charge denied by the United States and its allies.

The US-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York called by Russia on the pipelines attacks and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines would travel over large swathes of the Nordic region.

