News World News

Thursday 27 September 2018

Nobel winner Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital for tests

The former South African archbishop turns 87 in October.

Desmond Tutu (Chris Radburn/PA)
Desmond Tutu (Chris Radburn/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for tests.

The Nobel laureate is in good spirits and hopes to go home in a few days, his office said.

Mr Tutu has been treated for prostate cancer for many years.

ipanews_531d6f2d-9856-4736-a890-c473c0e76a26_embedded1256941
Desmond Tutu is nearly 87 (PA)

He turns 87 on October 7.

Last week, Mr Tutu said in a statement that terminally ill people should have the right to a “dignified assisted death”.

The statement followed a murder charge against a local campaigner for the legalisation of euthanasia.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News