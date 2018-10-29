News World News

Monday 29 October 2018

No winner in first round of Georgia’s presidential election

Salome Zurabishvili and Grigol Vashadze are set to contest a run-off.

Salome Zurabishvili, former Georgian Foreign minister and presidential candidate (Shakh Aivazov/AP)
Salome Zurabishvili, former Georgian Foreign minister and presidential candidate (Shakh Aivazov/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

The top two candidates in Sunday’s presidential elections in Georgia obtained less than 50% of the vote, paving the way for a run-off.

The Central Election Commission said on Monday that preliminary results show two former foreign ministers, Salome Zurabishvili and Grigol Vashadze, won 39 and 38% of the vote, respectively, amid a field of 25 candidates.

ipanews_ec6d095d-3875-487c-9ac0-7922b5c87f74_embedded239382276
Grigol Vashadze (Shakh Aivazov/AP)

A runoff between the two is expected to be held by December 2.

This is Georgia’s last presidential election.

ipanews_ec6d095d-3875-487c-9ac0-7922b5c87f74_embedded239373663
Salome Zurabishvili casts her vote (Shakh Aivazov/AP)

Constitutional changes kick in at the end of the next president’s term that will leave it to a delegate system to choose the president.

The changes will make the prime minister the most powerful political figure in the country.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News