The top two candidates in Sunday’s presidential elections in Georgia obtained less than 50% of the vote, paving the way for a run-off.

No winner in first round of Georgia’s presidential election

The Central Election Commission said on Monday that preliminary results show two former foreign ministers, Salome Zurabishvili and Grigol Vashadze, won 39 and 38% of the vote, respectively, amid a field of 25 candidates.

A runoff between the two is expected to be held by December 2.

This is Georgia’s last presidential election.

Constitutional changes kick in at the end of the next president’s term that will leave it to a delegate system to choose the president.

The changes will make the prime minister the most powerful political figure in the country.

