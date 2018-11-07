The Kremlin has said Russia and the United States have agreed not to hold a summit in Paris to avoid diverting attention from weekend commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the First World War’s end.

No Trump-Putin summit in Paris with focus on Armistice commemorations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump expect to see each other briefly but will not have a full-scale meeting during the centenary Armistice Day events, Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said.

Mr Ushakov said France conveyed concern that a Putin-Trump summit would steal the limelight from the Paris observances.

The exact location where the November 11 1918 armistice was been signed in the forest of Compiegne, north of Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)i

Officials from the US and Russia decided to delay the meeting until the end of the month, when both leaders expect to attend a Group of 20 summit in Argentina.

Mr Trump said on Monday he “probably” would not be meeting with Mr Putin in Paris, but will meet with him during the G20.

United States National Security Adviser John Bolton (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/AP)

When US National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Moscow last month, he and Russian officials also talked about the presidents visiting each other’s countries, according to Mr Ushakov.

“A possible exchange of visits to Moscow and Washington was discussed, but there was no specific talk about the issue yet,” he added.

Mr Bolton said last month that Mr Putin was invited to visit Washington next year, but a date had not been set.

Press Association