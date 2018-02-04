No remorse from far-right gunman, say Italian police

The Carabinieri commander of Macerata, Col Michele Roberti, told Sky TG24 on Sunday that the suspect, Luca Traini, demonstrated no remorse for the two-hour shooting spree on Saturday that wounded five men and one woman, all African migrants.

Col Roberti said “it’s likely that he carried out this crazy gesture as a sort of retaliation, a sort of vendetta” after a Nigerian man was arrested in the gruesome killing of an Italian teenager a few days previously in the same city.

He said investigators had determined there was no connection between 28-year-old Traini and the victim, Pamela Mastropietro.