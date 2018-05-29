‘No new clues’ in case of missing British toddler in Germany

The Royal Military Police’s search of the Alme river banks, in the western city of Paderborn, turned up no new leads on what happened to Katrice Lee, a spokesman said.

Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday (Johnny Green/PA)

Excavation of the river bank started in early May and was scheduled to take five weeks, but the military said investigators were able to conclude work faster than planned.

Katrice vanished on her second birthday on November 28, 1981, on the outskirts of Paderborn – near the British military base where her father was stationed.