No jobs cuts as plans for logistics overhaul affect 7,000 Sainsbury’s staff

Around 3,000 Sainsbury’s staff will move to DHL, Wincanton or GXO Logistics as part of the changes, others will move between the three firms

Sainsbury’s has announced a major restructuring of how its logistics operations work, affecting around 7,000 staff throughout the country.

The retail giant said that no one would lose their job or get moved to worse contractual terms and that the move would mean service and availability are better for customers.

The plan is to stitch together a patchwork of different logistics contracts up and down the country into just three, each dealing with a different type of product.

In the past the business has had different contracts for different products in different locations. Now the contracts with its three partners will be nationwide.

We’re confident that these changes will help us continue to invest where it will make the most impact for customers, now and in the future Sainsbury's chief executive Simon Roberts

The business said this will mean that 3,000 staff who currently work for Sainsbury’s will transfer to one of the three companies it works with: DHL, Wincanton and GXO Logistics.

An additional 4,000 who currently work for one of the three will move to another one of the partner businesses.

There are no changes planned in the terms of their employment, and no one will have to move to a new place of work. Employees were informed of the plans on Wednesday morning and will be consulted on the changes.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We know these are big, bold changes and we have invested a huge amount of time planning this transformation to make sure it is successful.

“We believe our logistics and fulfilment operation will be one of our key competitive advantages in the future and today’s announcement will benefit our whole network through knowledge sharing and increased innovation.

“We’re confident that these changes will help us continue to invest where it will make the most impact for customers, now and in the future.

“We understand that this is an important announcement for affected colleagues within Sainsbury’s, Argos and across our logistics partners and we will support them through this consultation process.

“With these changes, our focus is on improving the service we offer our stores and customers, accessing global expertise and providing new career paths for the future – no matter which partner our colleagues are working for.”

Sainsbury’s said that GXO had won the contract to help run several fresh and frozen food warehouses, while Wincanton will deal with the transport operations across most of the network.

DHL will deal with Sainsbury’s nationwide general merchandise network (Rui Vieira/PA)

DHL will deal with the general merchandise network, which includes Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing, as well as warehouses and transport for large general merchandise items for home delivery.

Sainsbury’s added: “The retailer will move to three dedicated partnerships across transport; food; general merchandise and clothing by the end of 2024, instead of multiple different contracts across the network.

“These network-wide changes will mean that Sainsbury’s can operate at a national level for the first time, as well as making best use of its partners’ expertise to provide better service and availability for customers, drive innovation and facilitate the sharing of industry best practice.

“The changes will also allow the business to invest further in modernising its logistics operations and improving customer service, in line with its food-first strategy.”