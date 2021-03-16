No indication AstraZeneca vaccine caused clots, says EU medicines agency

There is “no indication” that AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine is the cause of blood clots reported in some recipients, the head of the European Medicines Agency has said.

The reported clots have prompted several major European countries to suspend use of the vaccine.

Emer Cooke said on Tuesday that the EMA is “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the AstraZeneca jab outweigh the risks, but an evaluation is ongoing.

Ms Cooke said experts are meeting this week to discuss the available information and will make a recommendation on Thursday.

PA Media