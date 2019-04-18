US attorney general William Barr has said there was “no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government hackers” as he spoke ahead of the release of Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference.

US attorney general William Barr has said there was “no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government hackers” as he spoke ahead of the release of Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference.

No collusion between Trump campaign and Russian hackers, says attorney general

Eager to get in the last word ahead of the public release of the special counsel’s report, Mr Barr laid out in advance what he said was the “bottom line”.

While Mr Mueller drew no conclusion about whether President Donald Trump had obstructed justice in the investigation, Mr Barr said he and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein personally had concluded that while Mr Trump was “frustrated and angry” about the Mueller probe, nothing the president did rose to the level of an “obstruction-of-justice offence”.

Mr Barr said Mr Mueller’s report examined 10 episodes pertaining to Mr Trump and obstruction.

US President Donald Trump (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Barr said the president did not exert executive privilege to withhold anything in the report. And he said the president’s personal lawyer had requested and gotten a chance to review the report before its public release.

The Justice Department will release a redacted version of the special counsel’s report later, opening up months, if not years, of fights over what the document means in a deeply divided country.

The Greatest Political Hoax of all time! Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

Earlier, Mr Trump used a tweet to claim the investigation into Russian election meddling was “The Greatest Political Hoax of all time!”.

Press Association