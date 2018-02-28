No civilians exit rebel-held area on second day of pause in Ghouta
Russia ordered a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to allow residents to exit the battle zone.
A Russian-ordered humanitarian pause has taken effect for a second day in a rebel-held region in Syria, but no civilians have used an exit corridor to leave.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the pause on Wednesday in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, was preceded by a barrage of air strikes in the towns of Harasta and Douma, where Syrian troops are trying to push ahead with a ground offensive.
The Observatory said government shelling and limited clashes were also reported on three fronts after the pause began.
Moscow ordered a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to allow civilians to exit the region.
No humanitarian aid went in and no civilians left on day two. State TV broadcast from the deserted corridor, manned by Russian and Syrian troops.
Press Association