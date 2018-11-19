News World News

Monday 19 November 2018

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn ousted over ‘falsified’ income reports

The Japanese car giant said it was co-operating with prosecutors.

File picture of Nissan chief executive Carlos Ghosn (David Parry/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Japanese carmaker Nissan has said an internal investigation found that its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has under-reported his income.

The manufacturer said he will be dismissed.

Nissan said an investigation based on a whistleblower report found Mr Ghosn had falsified reports on his compensation “over many years”.

A Nissan sign (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It said the investigation found other misconduct by Mr Ghosn, including the personal use of company assets.

Nissan said it had provided information to prosecutors and was cooperating with their investigation.

