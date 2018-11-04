News World News

Sunday 4 November 2018

Nine reported killed after river floods house in Sicily

The incident took place in the countryside near Palermo.

A view of the flooded house where nine people lost their lives in Casteldaccia (Ansa/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Nine people have died after a rain-swollen river flooded a home in the countryside near Palermo, Sicily, Italian state radio said.

Heavy rains have lashed Sicily, a southern Italian island, several days after storms ravaged much of northern Italy.

State radio said one person survived the flood late on Saturday night by clinging to a tree. Reports added that the victims were from two families who were spending the weekend together.

Nine people lost their lives, according to reports (Ansa/AP)

The Italian news agency Ansa said two people were missing on Sunday in other incidents near Sicily after floodwaters swept away their cars, including that of a doctor heading to a Corleone hospital.

Italy’s earlier storms in the north killed at least 15 people, flattened or uprooted millions of trees near Alpine valleys and left several villages without electricity or road access for days.

Press Association

