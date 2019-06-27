News World News

Thursday 27 June 2019

Nine injured in twin suicide attacks targeting police in Tunis

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.

Tunisian police officers stand guard following the attacks (Riadh Dridi/AP)
Tunisian police officers stand guard following the attacks (Riadh Dridi/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces have struck Tunisia’s capital, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people.

One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy in Tunis shortly before 11am on Thursday, apparently targeting a police patrol.

One of the officers died from his injuries and another was injured, along with three bystanders.

ipanews_ad0ef75b-2b2d-4d91-894c-96a28638200e_embedded243776731
People wait behind barriers in Tunis following the attacks (Riadh Dridi/AP)

A second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city at about the same time.

Four officers were hospitalised with injuries.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.

In October, a female suicide bomber struck the city centre, killing only herself.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News