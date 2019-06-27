Nine injured in twin suicide attacks targeting police in Tunis

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces have struck Tunisia’s capital, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people.

One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy in Tunis shortly before 11am on Thursday, apparently targeting a police patrol.

One of the officers died from his injuries and another was injured, along with three bystanders.

People wait behind barriers in Tunis following the attacks (Riadh Dridi/AP)

A second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city at about the same time.

Four officers were hospitalised with injuries.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.

In October, a female suicide bomber struck the city centre, killing only herself.

