Nike: 'We are deeply concerned by disturbing Cristiano rape allegations'

Nike has said it is "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations" facing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The statement from the US sportswear firm's media department on Thursday comes after a woman filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas alleging she was raped by Ronaldo in 2009.

The Portuguese player has denied the claims.

In the email, Nike said: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Nike has had a contract with Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest and most famous footballers in the world, since 2003.

