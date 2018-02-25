Nigerian government admits 110 girls missing after Boko Haram raid

Nigeria's government has acknowledged that 110 girls are still missing nearly a week after Boko Haram militants attacked a town.

The fate of the girls is not known, but witnesses said the Islamic extremists specifically asked where the girls' school was located after the raid in Dapchi, Yobe state.

Some eyewitnesses reported seeing young women being taken away at gunpoint. Information minister Lai Mohammed made the announcement about the girls still being missing on Sunday after holding meetings with family members.

Many Nigerians fear the girls were abducted as brides for the Boko Haram extremists, who in 2014 kidnapped 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok and forced them to marry their captors. About 100 of the Chibok girls have never returned to their families nearly four years later.

Press Association