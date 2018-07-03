News World News

Tuesday 3 July 2018

Niece of poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal running for office in Russia

Viktoria Skripal has questioned the UK’s handling of the probe into the Salisbury incident.

Police Community Support Officers standing outside the Salisbury home of Sergei Skripal (Ben Mitchell/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

The niece of a former Russian spy who was poisoned in Britain is running for a seat in a regional legislature in Russia as a candidate for a Kremlin-controlled party.

Viktoria Skripal is running for office in the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow for the A Just Russia party, according to party spokeswoman Anastasia Pivovarova.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived a poison attack in Salisbury in March.

Yulia Skripal, the daughter of Russian spy Sergei Skripal (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Britain says they were poisoned by a nerve agent known as Novichok and that Russia was behind the attack.

Moscow strongly denies the allegation.

In appearances on Russian state-controlled television Viktoria Skripal has said she does not trust Britain to handle the investigation.

Ms Pivovarova said Viktoria Skripal has the support of the party because of her “active civic position”.

