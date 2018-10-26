Next is expected to report growth in full-price sales on Wednesday, as investors look for the retailer to repeat its bumper second-quarter performance.

Next is expected to report growth in full-price sales on Wednesday, as investors look for the retailer to repeat its bumper second-quarter performance.

Next expected to show rise in full-price sales as crucial Christmas approaches

Full-price growth will slow to 1.1% in the third quarter, according to analysts at Jefferies.

This follows a second quarter in which full-price sales were up 2.8%, prompting Next to upgrade its profit expectations for the full year.

Declining sales on the high street will continue to be offset by the directory division, which includes online and catalogue shopping.

Jefferies estimates that like-for-like sales in shops will drop by 7.8%, during the period, but directory will post a resilient 10.3% gain.

Given the high street climate, we’ll be keeping a close eye on progress George Salmon, Hargreaves Lansdown “Given the high street climate, we’ll be keeping a close eye on progress” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/next-expected-to-show-rise-in-fullprice-sales-as-crucial-christmas-approaches-37461332.html “Given the high street climate, we’ll be keeping a close eye on progress” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/next-expected-to-show-rise-in-fullprice-sales-as-crucial-christmas-approaches-37461332.html

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Next’s been one of the frontrunners for online shopping, and sales rose almost 17% in the first half of the year. The web is a crowded marketplace these days though, so, while it’s good to see strides being made, it’s important Next maintains strong growth.

“Investors will have fingers on the pulse of physical stores too. Like-for-like figures haven’t been showing many signs of life lately, but the group’s been offsetting this by opening new sales space. Given the high street climate, we’ll be keeping a close eye on progress.”

Shares in Next jumped to 5,518p in September following the announcement of its profit upgrade, but the price has since dipped to trade at 5,156p on Friday.

Next expects to report £727 million in pre-tax profit for the year, but will need to perform well during the critical holiday trading season.

Graham Spooner, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, said: “This update comes as the company approaches Black Friday and the crucial Christmas and New Year trading period, so any comments about the strategy relating to discounting will be of interest.”

Press Association