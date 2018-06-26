Newspaper HQ van attack was assault on free press – Dutch PM

No-one was injured in the pre-dawn attack on the main offices of De Telegraaf.

The newspaper released video of the attack on its website, showing a man ramming a white van into the building twice, before walking out and setting the vehicle alight. He then drove off in a waiting car.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said a lot remained unclear about the attack, but said: “We are alert and police are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator(s).”