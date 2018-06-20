New Zealand’s prime minister arrives at hospital for birth of her first child

Independent.ie

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived at Auckland Hospital as she prepared to give birth to her first child.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/new-zealands-prime-minister-arrives-at-hospital-for-birth-of-her-first-child-37033526.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37033523.ece/290e7/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_9f687565-614f-490c-9c77-bd9382c249e5_1