New Zealand premier says she plans no further lockdowns

Jacinda Ardern said she believed vaccinations were the ‘golden ticket’ to dealing with the pandemic.

New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern (Toby Melville/PA)

New Zealand&rsquo;s prime mnister Jacinda Ardern (Toby Melville/PA)

New Zealand’s prime mnister Jacinda Ardern (Toby Melville/PA)

New Zealand’s prime mnister Jacinda Ardern (Toby Melville/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern says she does not want to use lockdowns in the future and sees vaccinations as the “golden ticket” to navigating the pandemic.

Her remarks came as Auckland remained in a sixth week of lockdown following an outbreak of the coronavirus’ Delta variant.

New Zealand has taken an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the virus and is trying to completely eliminate the outbreak in its largest city through drastic measures, at least until vaccination rates improve.

Fifteen more local transmissions were reported on Thursday.

Ms Ardern says she sees a hopeful path in using vaccinations coupled with public health measures to prevent widespread hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19.

About 62% of New Zealanders have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

