New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern gives birth to baby girl

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a baby girl.

Ms Ardern posted a photo on her Instagram account showing her and partner Clarke Gayford with the baby at Auckland City Hospital.

The 37-year-old would become just the second elected world leader in modern times to give birth while in office, after the late Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto gave birth to daughter Bakhtawar in 1990. New Zealand’s deputy prime minister, Winston Peters, will take over to allow Ms Ardern to take six weeks of maternity leave, but she had said in a statement that she intended to be “fully contactable” during her maternity leave.

At the end of her leave she intended to resume “all prime ministerial duties”, she added.

Press Association