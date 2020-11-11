New York’s governor brings in strict measures to combat coronavirus

Restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10pm across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced.

The governor said people will also be barred from hosting private gatherings with more than 10 people.

Mr Cuomo said the new restrictions, which go into effect on Friday, are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities.

Businesses can reopen each morning.

“Bars, restaurants, gyms, house parties, that’s where it’s coming from, primarily,” Mr Cuomo said.

COVID is getting worse by the day.



All around the country.



The fall surge is here.



We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part.



Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Mr Cuomo spoke as rates of coronavirus infection continued to rise in New York and elsewhere.

He said 1,628 people were admitted to hospital across the state for Covid-19 on Tuesday and that 21 people died.

The new closing time applies to all establishments that are licensed by the State Liquor Authority, Mr Cuomo said.

Only carry-out service will be allowed after that, he said.

The new restrictions will have to be enforced by local governments, including by the police in New York City, Mr Cuomo said.

Medical workers operate a testing tent at a Covbid-19 mobile testing site (John Minchillo/AP)

He said that, after 10pm: “If the lights are on and people are drinking, they get a summons.”

Even without the early closing time, restaurateurs have complained that the restrictions make it difficult to stay in business.

But Mr Cuomo said further restrictions, including limiting restaurants to opening at 25% capacity across the state, may be necessary if Covid-19 numbers continue to rise.

Mr Cuomo’s announcement came days after New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced that bars and restaurants in his state would have to halt indoor dining at 10pm starting on Thursday.

