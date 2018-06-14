New York sues Trump over foundation funds

Democrat Barbara Underwood filed the suit against the Trump Foundation and its directors, Mr Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.

The suit seeks 2.8 million dollars (£2.1 million) in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

....Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

Ms Underwood said the foundation illegally helped support the Republican’s campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staff to dictate how the money was spent in grants.