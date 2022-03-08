New York City man rescued twice in two days while hiking in Arizona mountains

A New York City man needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range, authorities said.

The 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 911 at about 7pm on Wednesday to say he had become lost while hiking on the Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff, Coconino County Sheriff officials said.

The trail runs through 5.5 miles of steep, rocky terrain between the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and Humphreys Peak, the state’s highest point with an elevation of 12,633ft.

Expand Close Arizona Snowbowl on the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff (Alamy/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arizona Snowbowl on the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff (Alamy/PA)

Snowcat vehicles from the ski resort took the man off the mountain and he declined medical attention.

At 5pm the next day, the hiker called 911 to say he needed help after injuring himself in a fall near a ridge on the Humphreys Trail.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety rescue helicopter was sent to pick up the man and another hiker who had stopped to help him.

The Brooklyn man, who was not identified, was “provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winter storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again”, sheriff’s department officials said in a statement.