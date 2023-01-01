New year sweeps in across the world

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

New Year’s celebrations have swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks – and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe and global worries over inflation.

The new year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe and into the Americas.

The ball dropped in New York City’s Times Square as huge crowds counted down the seconds into 2023, culminating in raucous cheers and a deluge of confetti glittering amid jumbo screens, neon, pulsing lights and soggy streets.

Meanwhile, at midnight, the streets of Kyiv were deserted. The only sign of a new year came from local residents shouting from their balconies “Happy New Year!” and “Glory to Ukraine!”, and only half an hour into 2023 air raid sirens rang across the capital, followed by the sound of explosions.

In Paris, thousands celebrated on the Champs Elysees, while French President Emmanuel Macron pledged continuing support for Ukraine in a televised New Year’s address.

“During the coming year, we will be unfailingly at your side,” he said. “We will help you until victory and we will be together to build a just and lasting peace. Count on France and count on Europe.”

In London, Big Ben chimed as more than 100,000 revellers gathered along the River Thames to watch a spectacular fireworks show around the London Eye. The display featured a drone light display of a crown and Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait on a coin hovering in the sky, paying tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died in September.

Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach welcomed a small crowd of a few thousand for a short fireworks display, but several Brazilian cities cancelled celebrations this year due to Covid concerns. Before the pandemic the New Year celebrations usually drew more than two million people.

Turkey’s most populous city, Istanbul, brought in 2023 with street festivities and fireworks. At St Antuan Catholic Church, dozens of Christians prayed for the new year and marked the death of former Pope Benedict XVI on Saturday at the age of 95.

In Australia, more than a million people crowded along Sydney’s waterfront for a multimillion-dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion.

More than 7,000 fireworks were launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and another 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

“We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we’re absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbour for Sydney’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations,” Stephen Gilby, the city’s producer of major events and festivals, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

In Auckland, New Zealand, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded fireworks. The celebrations in New Zealand’s largest city returned after Covid-19 forced them to be cancelled a year ago.

China cautiously looked forward to 2023 after a recent easing of pandemic restrictions unleashed the virus but also signalled a return to normal life. Like many, salesperson Hong Xinyu stayed close to home over the past year in part because of curbs on travel.

“As the new year begins, we seem to see the light,” he said at a countdown show that lit up the towering structures of a former steel mill in Beijing. “We are hopeful that there will be more freedom in the future.”

Meanwhile, Fáilte Ireland’s New Year’s Festival, which running across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, is expected to draw 40,000 visitors to the capital city, generating over €7million from tourism for the local economy.

Part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Winter in Dublin’ programme, the New Year’s Festival aims to establish Dublin as a must-visit destination to celebrate New Year’s Eve and is an important driver for tourism businesses during the shoulder season.