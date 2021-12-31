New Year celebrations worldwide: Australia bids farewell to 2021 with fireworks over Sydney harbour

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Australians bade farewell to 2021 with a traditional fireworks display over Sydney harbour as good news from South Africa - the first country to pronounce itself past its Omicron wave - brought hope for a joyous New Year.

Thanks to Omicron, the New Year began its annual roll from East to West quietly - with no official firework display in Auckland, New Zealand.

Sydney opened the global celebration in vintage style, with its usual spectacular pyrotechnics reflected in the harbour below the Sydney Opera House. But there would be no displays above many of the world's traditional landmarks, with fireworks called off over Paris's Arc de Triomphe, London's Big Ben and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

The golden ball was due to drop at New York's Times Square, but the crowd shouting out the countdown of the year's exit would be a quarter the usual size, masked up, socially distanced and with vaccine papers in hand.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Still, South Africa, which first raised the alarm about the new fast-spreading coronavirus variant, gave the world one of the last big good surprises of the year, announcing that the Omicron wave had crested without a huge surge in deaths. It abruptly lifted a night time curfew, allowing celebrations to ring in 2022.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting case counts to countries around the world. Although deaths have not risen as fast, leaving hope the new variant is milder, many countries have reimposed restrictions to prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed. Even where gatherings are permitted, many people have chosen to stay home.

New York's Times Square celebration, with just 15,000 spectators instead of the usual 55,000 or so, will still be a big improvement on last year's audience of just a few dozens. In Los Angeles, the countdown party in Grand Park was called off. Rapper LL Cool J had to step down as a headliner on ABC's New Year's Eve telecast after testing positive.

Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over a million cases detected a day worldwide between Dec. 24 and 30, some 100,000 up on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

Still, in Sydney queues were forming in the morning at the best vantage points to watch the fireworks over the harbour, an annual staple of television broadcasts around the world as one of the first big cities in the world to welcome each new year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Australians to enjoy the evening. Dominic Perrottet, premier of New South Wales state which includes Sydney, said he took heart because hospitals were coping with Omicron: "Our position remains incredibly strong," he told reporters.

Elsewhere in Asia, celebrations were mostly scaled down or called off. In South Korea, a traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremony was cancelled for the second year and authorities announced an extension of stricter distancing rules for two weeks to tackle a persistent surge in infections.

Celebrations were banned in Tokyo's glittering Shibuya entertainment district, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to YouTube to urge people to wear masks and limit numbers at parties.

China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, was on high alert, with the city of Xian under lockdown and New Year events in other cities cancelled.

Authorities in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, planned to close 11 roads that usually draw big crowds for New Year. Malaysia banned big gatherings nationwide and cancelled the annual Petronas Twin Towers fireworks display.

Secretive North Korea promised midnight fireworks at Kim Il Sung Square in its capital, Pyongyang.