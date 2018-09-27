New strategy set to puncture Halfords profits

Shares in Halfords dropped on Thursday as the group slammed the brakes on profit growth to invest in a new strategy.

Shares in Halfords dropped on Thursday as the group slammed the brakes on profit growth to invest in a new strategy.

Speculation also mounted that the motoring and cycling chain could buy troubled rival Evans, as it revealed plans to double its cycling store footprint.

In a strategy update, new chief executive Graham Stapleton laid out plans to invest in a “differentiated, super-specialist shopping experience”.

New measures include accelerating a store refurbishment programme, increasing services, and better use of data.

Halfords said it would spend around £60 million a year to achieve this, compared with a previous estimate of around £40 million a year.

As a result, profit before tax in 2020 will be broadly flat on 2019. The company said it expects mid-single-digit annual growth once plans take effect.

Shares were trading 6.25% lower on Thursday morning at 314.8p.

As part of the strategy update, Halfords said it plans to double the number of performance cycling stores – most of which operate under the Cycle Republic brand – from 24 to more than 50.

The news comes a day after Sky News reported that Halfords is among the bidders for Evans Cycling, which is up for sale as it seeks an additional £10 million to secure its future.

Liberum analyst Wayne Brown said Halfords has “ample room to fund prospective M&A”, meaning it could use an acquisition of Evans to rapidly expand its cycling division.

Commenting on a possible takeover, Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst George Salmon said: “With Halfords’ new CEO, Graham Stapleton, already pledging to bump up spending on its own estate from £40 million to £60 million a year, the group will need to be careful it doesn’t over-exert itself if a deal goes ahead.”

But Jonathan Pritchard, at Peel Hunt, said the move could help Halfords, which has “struggled to get on a wavelength with the more serious cyclist”.

“It’s not like Aldi buying Harrods, but it would be a very nice solution to a long-standing problem for Halfords,” he said.

Press Association