| 17.7°C Dublin

New savings bond will help families affected by dementia

The three-year fixed-rate bond pays 1.15% interest and Leeds Building Society will make a donation to Dementia UK based on total balances saved.

A savings bond which will help families affected by dementia has been launched by Leeds Building Society (Leeds Building Society/PA) Expand

Close

A savings bond which will help families affected by dementia has been launched by Leeds Building Society (Leeds Building Society/PA)

A savings bond which will help families affected by dementia has been launched by Leeds Building Society (Leeds Building Society/PA)

A savings bond which will help families affected by dementia has been launched by Leeds Building Society (Leeds Building Society/PA)

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

A savings bond which will help families affected by dementia has been launched by Leeds Building Society.

The three-year fixed-rate bond pays savers 1.15% interest and the society said it will make a donation to Dementia UK based on total balances saved.

The account can be opened online, in branch or by post and a minimum of £100 must be put away.

The donations received will allow us to provide more life-changing care and supportDr Hilda Hayo, Dementia UK

Deposits can be made up to and including October 31 2021. No withdrawals within the three-year period are permitted so savers must be sure they can lock their money away for that time.

Leeds’ four-year partnership with Dementia UK was launched last year and has so far raised over £250,000 for the charity.

Dr Hilda Hayo, CEO and chief Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “The donations received will allow us to provide more life-changing care and support through dementia specialist Admiral Nurses.”

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Through products like this we are able to give savers a competitive rate, while also knowing they are helping others and making a difference.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy