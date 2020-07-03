New prime minister named in France as Emmanuel Macron launches reshuffle

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex, who coordinated France’s virus reopening strategy, as the country’s new prime minister.

The relatively low-profile Mr Castex replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier in the day.

Mr Macron is reshuffling the government to focus on restarting the economy after months of lockdown.

In an interview given to several local newspapers on Thursday, Mr Macron, said he is seeking a “new path” to rebuild the country for the two remaining years of his term.

He praised Mr Philippe’s “outstanding work” in the past three years.

“I will need to make choices to lead (the country) down the path,” he said.

